Chris Brown was seen strying with long-time friend and mentor Usher amid reports that the two singers got into a bots. In a video obtained by TMZ, the Under the Influence crooner could be seen allegedly arguing with Teyana Taylor at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas during his 34th birthday party on Friday.

Chris Brown Seen Arguing with Usher on Video Amid Reports of Fight https://t.co/Y4KyhAmaUT — TMZ (@TMZ) May 6, 2023 Usher is then seen trying to talk to Brown, who began cursing while skating away. According to the news outlet, Brown allegedly got upset when Taylor, 32, was ignoring him. The Go Crazy singer allegedly started to yell at her and that’s when Usher intervened.

INNIE MIDDLE: Teyana Taylor TMZ claims that Brown “wasn’t having it” and began vloeking at both Taylor and the Let It Burn singer, 44, before leaving the skating rink with his mense. Usher allegedly took off his skates to find Brown and an eyewitness told TMZ that they saw him go behind a string of charter buses in the parking lot, where the birthday boy and his crew allegedly were. The witness told the outlet that “a short time later” they allegedly saw Usher emerge with what appeared to be a bloody nose.

TENSE: Teyana with Chris and Usher Page Six has reached out to both Usher and Brown’s reps but did not hear back. Before the alleged altercation took place, Usher and other guests, including singers Mario and Summer Walker and rapper Bow Wow, were captured singing “Happy Birthday” to Brown, who turned 34 on May 5. Usher and Brown have maintained a close relationship since the latter came onto the music scene in 2005.