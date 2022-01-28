Famous Cape Town bodybuilding champ Cherzeley Zyster has retired after 36 years in the sport, but now faces a battle with his health.

Known for his small but muscular frame, the 64-year-old living legend says he has paid his dues and has over 100 trophies to look back on.

But in November, Cherzeley was diagnosed with Osteoarthritis of the spine, related to ageing.

In some cases, the spine loses flexibility and bone spurs may pinch a nerve root, causing pain or weakness.

When the Daily Voice visited the former athlete at his home yesterday, he was in pain lying in bed.

MAN VAN STAAL: Zyster, 64. Picture: Venecia Valentine

Cherzeley says he felt pain in his shoulder in September but things got worse in November.

He still competed in his last bodybuilding competition, the INBA Africa championship and won the title.

Shortly after that, he had trouble walking and sitting for longer than two minutes and had to be admitted to hospital.

Three weeks ago he was hospitalised again at Gatesville Melomed and was only discharged on Wednesday.

“I have a lot of pain and discomfort.

“I might need a new bed because my current bed has become too uncomfortable for my condition.

“The pillows are also not helping,” he says.

“I accept that I had my time and now it’s time to rest.”

In December, he was among 18 Sports Legends honoured by Western Cape MEC of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, but was unable to attend due to his illness.

The MEC officially acknowledged sporting legends who contributed to the development and growth of the sport in the province and country.

Cherzeley retired from his job as a Sports Facilitator for the City of Cape Town in 2018.

[email protected]