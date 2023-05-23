R&B singer and radio host Chad Saaiman had mense in stitches when he shared an oulike video of himself and his teenage daughter, Summer Godden, going through old pictures of his 20 years in the music industry. The bubbly 13-year-old meisie filmed a TikTok video of her and Saaiman scrolling through old newspaper and magazine clippings.

Saaiman shared the video, which was captioned: “Some commentary as I reflected on 20 years of my dad’s archive of my career. Part 1. #TBT #throwbackthursday.” But it was Summer’s reactions that had fans vermaak. Squealing with laughter, she commented on her dad’s “low top” in one picture, where he wears a white t-shirt with a deep v-neckline, and also his other outfits and pose styles.

♬ original sound - CS @chadsaaiman On my birthday, I took some time to go through some of my dad’s archives of my career going back 20 years. Summer and Savanah had some comments. (part 1) #tbt Saaiman said: “My dad, Abie, has been collecting all my media clippings since I started singing, going back to more than 20 years ago. On my birthday, I took some time out with my daughter Summer, 13, to share some of my stories. “She obviously had a lot of fun with it, both with some funny commentary and also some proud moments. “When I look back at the last 20 years, I am reminded of the work, the 10 000 hours of rehearsing, all the ‘no’s’ and ‘maybes’ that eventually turned into ‘yeses’.