Cassper Nyovest was spotted at Booth Sandton playing former rival AKA’s hit single ‘Company“ during his set. Over the weekend rapper, celebrity boxer and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest was spotted at the Sandton nightspot, Booth Sandton, playing AKA and KDDO’s hit single, “Company” while DJing.

The Siyathanda hitmaker was at the club promoting his alcohol brand, Billiato, and showcasing his taste in music with an unexpected DJ set of hip hop and amapiano. “Cassper Nyovest @casspernyovest was playing AKA @akaworldwide joint titled #Company feat KDDO @KDDO__ in club ❤️🇿🇦 #RIPAKA #ThePlvg #MassCountry,” posted @ThePlvgM. Cassper Nyovest @casspernyovest was playing AKA @akaworldwide joint titled #Company feat KDDO @KDDO__ in club ❤️🇿🇦#RIPAKA#ThePlvg #MassCountry pic.twitter.com/1OoD4FbXC3 — THE RSA MUSIC PLVG (@ThePlvgM) March 19, 2023 Nyovest has been showing love to the Supa Mega, who was once his fiercest rival, since he was murdered earlier in the year.

Company, which was released a week before AKA’s album, Mass Country, came out, has been a fan favourite from the album. Since its release, Company has consistently been among the top three most streamed songs across various local digital streaming platforms and also topped the Rams radio monitor chart for four weeks in a row, making it the best charting local song of the year so far. “I wasn't expecting to find myself with a smile on my face seeing Cassper nyovest play AKA 's song Company 🥺,” one fan tweeted.