Cardi B is taking her new job as Playboy exec very seriously and has even started modelling branded merchandise. The vuilbek rapper took to TikTok on Tuesday to share videos of her posing in a selection of swimsuits for the men’s adult magazine.

The 29-year-old star from the Bronx asked her 17.4 followers on the app, “Which one ya’ll like best?” before adding, “playboy.com”. @iamcardib Which one yall like best? // playboy.com ♬ Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta - lil Shordie Scott The mother-of-two modelled a two-toned black and white suit with a centre cutout that showed off her flat tummy. FLAUNT: Playboy goodies The item had Playboy in white lettering against black fabric and had a black bunny logo against white on the back.

More on this Cardi B lands Playboy job

In the video, the muso twirled around to show the look from every angle. The one-piece revealed her many colourful tattoos along her thigh and her back. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Playboy (@playboy) As she switched up the latest merchandise, she wore a gold chain necklace with a Playboy bunny pendant.

Her long nails were painted fire engine red and filed into sharp tips. Finally, she appeared in a multicolour sweatsuit with purple, peach, and green hues. The clip was soundtracked with the song Rocking A Cardigan in Atlanta by lil Shordie Scott.