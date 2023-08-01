Cardi B has min tyd vir onbeskofte fans throwing objects at artists on stage.
The rapper soema gooied a microphone at a fan after they tossed a drink at her during a concert – this just hours after she did the same thing at a DJ in Las Vegas.
The 30-year-old star was filmed flying into a rage in a video shared on Pop Base’s Twitter account on Saturday while she was in the middle of performing her hit Bodak Yellow.
Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023
Cardi – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is initially seen happily performing in a bright orange dress, then in the middle of her track, she is sprayed with liquid from the crowd.
Looking stunned, she is then seen hurling her microphone at someone in the audience as the soundtrack to her song with her vocals plays in the background.
Cardi proceeds to fix her hair as security appear to deal with the crowd before she carries on with the rest of her set.
Hours earlier, she was seen chucking her microphone at a DJ at a gig in Las Vegas. She was performing at Drai’s Beach Club when she became irked after the DJ allegedly cut off her songs too early.
In another clip shared on social media by a fan, the singer was seen shouting out her name before turning and chucking her microphone in the direction of the DJ as if throwing a football – before she stormed off stage.
Fans in Las Vegas reportedly waited two hours in 112-degree heat before the star performed on stage, and Cardi is said to have asked fans to throw water on her as she complained about the sweltering Sin City heat.
Throwing objects at musicians during live shows has become a disturbing trend, with artists like Harry Styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha and Lil Nas being attacked on stage.