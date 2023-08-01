Cardi B has min tyd vir onbeskofte fans throwing objects at artists on stage. The rapper soema gooied a microphone at a fan after they tossed a drink at her during a concert – this just hours after she did the same thing at a DJ in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old star was filmed flying into a rage in a video shared on Pop Base’s Twitter account on Saturday while she was in the middle of performing her hit Bodak Yellow. Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023 Cardi – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – is initially seen happily performing in a bright orange dress, then in the middle of her track, she is sprayed with liquid from the crowd. Looking stunned, she is then seen hurling her microphone at someone in the audience as the soundtrack to her song with her vocals plays in the background.