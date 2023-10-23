Social media influencer Chesrae Herandien, aka Chesrae Megan, had millions of eyes on her over the weekend, after American rapper Cardi B shared her TikTok post. Chesrae, 19, posted a transition video online to Cardi B’s track called Trophies.

In the beginning of the 25-second clip, Chesrae is wearing a red jacket, without make-up and her hair deurmekaar, before switching to full-on glam, and lip-syncing the lyrics. @chesraemegan TAG @Cardi B ♬ original sound - Cardi B The Bodak Yellow hitmaker was so impressed with her transformation that she posted Chesrae’s video on her Instagram and Facebook stories and liked the video on X (formerly known as Twitter). An excited Chesrae tells Daily Voice that this is a dream come true as she is a huge fan of Cardi B.

“I felt emotional, knowing that my childhood idol posted me on her Instagram story,” she said. “Since my high school years I have looked up to Cardi B en almal weet hoe mal ek is oor haar. “My friends would always tell me I’m Cardi B 2.0 because I do everything like Cardi B and she’s also the reason I am making music at this very moment. Her music is catchy and outrageous and I love that.

“I know every lyric to every song of hers and today it just feels like God has never failed me because He literally did the most for me this year.” FAN: Superstar Cardi B’s Trophies track features in clip This comes after the bubbly social media sensation was recently bullied online when a picture of her rocking a pink shirt and pink knee-high boots attracted lots of negative comments. She says she could not have dreamed up a better comeback than having Cardi B in her corner.

“To me it feels like I’m God’s favourite. And this definitely is motivating me to go harder and put in the work because my dreams are valid.” Chesrae says she was alerted to Cardi’s posts after her phone kept pinging as mense tagged her. “Literally two hours after I posted my video, she downloaded and reposted it on her socials. My TikTok name tag is on the video so that means I’m in her gallery.”