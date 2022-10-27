Festinos (fans of the festival) can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Africa’s grandest gathering and South Africa’s original and much-loved jazz fest – the Cape Town International Jazz Festival – will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

Back to entertain after a three-year break thanks to successive lockdowns because of the pandemic, the festival (CTIJF) will continue its 21st anniversary celebrations that were necessarily postponed in 2020, with a line-up, look and feel and several surprises, that celebrate its roots but with a nod to the future. The exciting announcement was conveyed by Judith Sephuma, South Africa’s queen of Afro-jazz who is thrilled to be returning to Cape Town to entertain festival-goers. She said: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival holds a special place in my heart.

"I performed at the very first one and am happy to be at this, the 21st event, to share my music with Festinos again. "There has been a definite gap in the music festival calendar without the CT Jazz Fest these past couple of years, so I am delighted it is back, and it promises to be amazing – as usual. I hope to see you all there." Newly appointed CEO of espAfrika, Amit Makan, added: "It is artists, like the sublime Judith Sephuma, who has today lent her considerable support to this next event, that I wish to thank and who make what we do a pleasure and worthwhile.