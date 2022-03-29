Silvertown residents have raised funds for CANSA through a mini relay-for-life held in Athlone on Friday night.

The group managed to raise R4500 to assist people with cancer treatment.

The group has now set a new target of R5000 for their next attempt.

The members are registered as Athlone Relay For Life, under the leadership of Carol Cookson Williams, founder of the team in 2015.

Carol says the relays are normally from 6pm to 6am.

“Our relays are usually 24 hours long but due to Covid, we split the times into mini relays. We hosted our mini relay with our Silvertown community in Olympic Crescent and then we added another team called Team Olympic.

HONOUR: R4500 raised to assist cancer fighters

“These events are hosted where we all come together and honour all our cancer survivors, those who lost their lives to cancer and those still fighting cancer.

“All funds raised at these relays are handed over to CANSA and this money is used to assist all in their battle with cancer.”

Carols says they managed to do four laps, which included fun props to add to the relay.

“We had a Bowtie lap (wearing bowtie as we did the walk), Onesie wear, where the kiddies put on the onesies to complete the lap and the most important lap is the Lumenaria lap which is a silent lap where we honour those who have lost their battle to cancer.

“Our event ended off with some dance challenges like the Jerusalema.

“We also handed over a small gift to our survivors as a token of appreciation and to remind them that we are thinking of them.”

