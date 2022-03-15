Heideveld residents and the Eagle Eye Neighbourhood Watch held a cancer relay-themed patrol on Friday night for their community.

The residents came out to commemorate loved ones lost as well as those who are battling the dreaded disease.

The relay included a three-legged race in pyjamas, and people could take part with their skateboards, bikes, rollerblades and prams.

The initiative was started by Debbie Williams a few years ago.

“I used to host the relay in my backyard at home with my family but the initiative grew and the community got involved and so we now hosted it like this, with everyone else, and also invited the extended families of neighbours,” Debbie tells the Daily Voice.

“The neighbourhood watch is out most nights sacrificing their time away from their families to ensure that the community is safe.

“It includes men and ladies, they are out in the morning and at night so we salute them for being so dedicated to making our community a safe place for all.”

GRATEFUL: Initiative founder Debbie Williams

About 70 residents gathered in Colesberg Circle where they walked from 8pm to 2am in the circle, honouring loved ones.

Chantal Jacobs from Mitchells Plain joined the walk in memory of her father-in-law.

“My dad-in-law lost his five-year myeloma cancer battle last year and so our entire family decided to join in and commemorate him and also other friends close to our family who are currently fighting cancer.”

The theme of the walk was Cancer Never Sleeps, hence the residents walked throughout the night.

SUPPORT: Participants at cancer relay-themed patrol on Friday

Residents dressed up in bright colours and wigs to depict the different types of cancer.

The residents also lit candles and put up framed images of people they are walking for.

