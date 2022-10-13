Avid dart player Grant Sampson will be representing Africa at the World Darts Championships taking place in London at the end of the year. The 40-year-old truck driver from Brackenfell won the African qualifier at the Goodwood Sports Club this past weekend, and even knocked out nine-time World Championship qualifier Devon “The African Warrior” Petersen.

Sampson, nicknamed The Samurai, says his love of darts started at the age of five but he only started competing seriously from the start of the pandemic in 2020. THROWDOWN: Grant Sampson, 40, will represent Africa in London “On Saturday I won the whole day which meant I knocked out everyone playing in my block and got into the quarter-final for Sunday which is where I beat Devon Petersen,” he explains. “Most of the men in my family play darts, so I was already throwing at the board since the age of five. It became a hobby until Covid hit.

“We were not allowed to work so for those two years, online darts became big and I started playing online and realised that I can become good at this if I put in the hard work, which I did.” On his upcoming trip overseas to compete at the legendary Alexander Palace, he says: “I’m still coming to grips with what happened.” The event takes place from December 15 to January 3 and although darts is commonly regarded as a pub past-time, Sampson is taking it seriously and dreams of becoming the best darts player in the world.