Britney Spears has bought herself a new stripper pole and was quick to share a video showing off her sexy moves with her Instagram fans. The pop star, who was wearing only an animal print bikini with elbow-length gloves, showed off her skills while Nine Inch Nails’ X-rated song Closer played in the background.

Lyrics to the controversial song include the infamous line, “I wanna f*** you like an animal”. “Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it,” the 41-year-old singer captioned the post, adding three shrugging emojis and three red rose emojis. The Baby One More Time hitmaker set up several full-length mirrors behind the pole to capture all the action.

The mom of two threw her long blonde hair around while she spun around the pole, working her hips and swinging her legs wide open. In the first two hours after the video was posted, it earned more than 241 000 likes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) Britney has recently reconnected with her two sons, who were reportedly skaam because of her raunchy social media posts.