Britney Spears looked deurmekaar just days after her shocking split from estranged husband Sam Asghari.
The Toxic singer was seen late on Friday night in photos obtained by the Daily Mail grabbing a duit at Dave’s Hot Chicken in California.
Spears, 41, had a mislik look on her face as she left the restaurant with her team, while holding a Buzzballz Chiller, an alcoholic beverage.
The pop star seemingly went braless as she wore an off-the-shoulder white-and-pink sweater, black shorts and a pair of sandals.
Her messy blonde locks were pushed to one side of her shoulder and she opted to go without any make-up.
The outing comes mere hours after the Gimme More hitmaker spoke publicly for the first time about former fitness model Asghari, 29, filing for divorce and citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split after only one year of marriage.
“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself dancing in lime green panties, a black crop top and black boots.
“I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!,” she added. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!
“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”