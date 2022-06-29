Mitchells Plain author Farieda Abrahams has released a music video to accompany her book called My Lover My Country, about her life as a child in District Six. Singers Jamie Barthus and Angelique Smith perform a duet on the Barbra Streisand classic, The Way We Were, with Farieda who is also featured in the video set in District Six.

Farieda, 63, says she created the video as a token of remembrance for former residents and future generations, so they may never forget the tragic history of the lost community. “The reason why I made the video was so people can remember what happened to the people of D6 and not to forget where we came from,” she says. “Between 1959 and 1971 I lived in District 6. We were kicked out and were chucked into Hanover Park from 1971 to 1986 and then moved to Lentegeur in 1986, and I’m still here.”

The mother of three says she met singer Jamie when he applied for work. “Funny story actually, I met Jamie early this year when he came for an interview at my place of work at Sultan Bahu Rehab in Westridge. “I didn't really know a lot about him except that he is a nurse and famous. As time went on, we interacted and came up with a plan to promote my book My Lover My Country.”

She says a colleague who overheard them suggested singer Angelique Smith. DUET: Angelique Smith and Jamie Barthus “We asked her to send a clip of her singing and we fell in love with the voice. “She actually sang the song we used in our video, Memories (The Way We Were) and as they say the rest is history.”

Jamie says: “It was an honour to be part of something that I have not experienced myself. Being in this video gave me a glimpse of what life was like back then for our coloured communities.” Farieda cast friends and family to feature in her video. CAST: Family, friends with Angelique, Jamie and Farieda The video is filmed in Francis Street, District Six and Hanover Park, the places where Farieda has lived.