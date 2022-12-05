A popular barber from Bonteheuwel says for him, it’s now all about paving the way for the younger generation. Adiel Salie, 40, who won Barber of the Year at the annual Duel of the Barbers 2022, recently held his own annual underground barber competition.

He started this initiative in 2021 to shine a light on young barbers. “The competition is more likely to give them exposure and to create jobs and skills development as well as community upliftment. “This also creates a platform for upcoming barbers and to let people see that there are other barbers besides the ones qualified,” Salie explains.

Salie, who is the owner of Gents Pride Barber Shop in Bluegum Street, says the competition this year was very strong and they had several categories. “The talent of this year was on a next level,” he adds. “It was way different compared to last, way more talent, way more competitiveness and skill.” Tausha Jagers, 21, who was named Best Rookie, says the competition was a lekker opportunity for her to push her skills to the next level.

“It was out of this world, I feel like when you're done with this you’re hungry to do more, not only in competing but to be every day in the barbershop,” she says. BEST ROOKIE: Tausha Jagers, left She adds: “It is a great platform to expose young barbers, as all the attention is on you to see what cuts you can come up with.” Salie says each year as the competition grows bigger he would like to take some of the young barbers under his wing.