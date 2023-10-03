It’s not just the Springboks who are doing South Africa proud in France. On Sunday night, Bonang Matheba made her runway debut at the prestigious Le Défilé runway show, hosted by L’Oréal, Paris in Paris.

With the Eiffel Tower as a dramatic backdrop, the local media personality strutted her stuff at the Walk Your Worth show, wearing a shimmery metallic silver body-hugging floor-length gown. She shared the catwalk with other international celebrities and L’Oréal ambassadors, including Hellen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner and Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. STRUTS STUFF: Queen B on catwalk at the Walk Your Worth show Even South African actress Thuso Mbedu was one of the stars on the catwalk.

On a dazzling night, Queen B took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share a snippet of her moment on the catwalk. The video shows the 36-year-old beauty beaming as she takes to the runway like a pro. She captions the video: “BONANG!! what a moment. What a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile”

BONANG!! 🇫🇷🤌🏾❤️ what a moment. What a life! @lorealparisfr #LeDefile pic.twitter.com/UzsYWxjjyU — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) October 1, 2023 Her fans praised the actress with one user saying: “Just when I think you can’t get anymore incredible, you serve new levels of greatness! Queen B” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) @thandoow_x said: “What a winner you are @Bonang!! And i just love seeing you win !! You are an inspiration to many! oh i love you sooo much !! Keep shining like a star you are!!” “Bookmarked. Whenever I'm feeling down and out, I'm coming back to this... black child, it is possible. Your dreams truly must scare you sometimes because they can become your reality....amazing, well done Bonang. #LeDefile,” commented @Sereng_K.