Boity Thulo and Anton Jeftha have shared intimate moments of their love and people are loving it.

For months the rapper and TV personality has downplayed rumours that she and the Cape actor are a couple.

The pair have become the talk of the town after being spotted looking lovey-dovey on several occasions

Boity, 31, finally came out and confirmed that they are dating.

She shared her first public kiss with her with Anton, 36, in The Reel.

The pair previously kissed on the cheek over Instagram stories but this time it was a real kiss!

Boity introduced her Belhar berk to her family at Christmas.

Now the couple is publicly celebrating their love.

For Valentine’s Day, the duo posted an “AEG Couples Challenge”.

The challenge is a series of questions about your partner to prove how much you know each other.

Anton posted the video with the caption: “We enjoyed challenging each other with some tough questions!”The challenge starts with Boity asking what seems like the obvious questions, such as what is my full name.

Anton exceeded Boity’s expectations by giving all three of her names.

The couple seem to be getting to know each other well.

“Love is beautiful. You guys look amazing together,” said one social media user.

Another one even suggested, “I think you guys should have a YouTube channel.”

[email protected]