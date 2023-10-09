This 15-year-old DJ from Blue Downs has been wrecking the decks and mixing tracks since the age of nine. Tashwill September, aka DJ Tessie, has played alongside well-known radio DJs and getting mense to get their groove on at clubs, for which he has a special permit due to being underage.

The Grade 10 pupil from Kuils River Tech wants to share his talent with other kids and inspire them to reach for the stars. DJ Tessie is currently taking part in the High School DJ search at the V&A Waterfront, where he is the youngest competitor. On Saturday, he made it to the finals, that will be hosted at the DStv Mitchells Plain Festival in December.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, DJ Tessie says: “My daddy was a DJ, so I guess it has been in my blood ever since. “I do what I do because of the passion I have for music and I am hoping that I can help other young people also see how much fun it can be. “I also want to include the youth in my mixes, especially those who can play instruments and rap, so that we can grow our talent together.”

He says while he can mix every genre, he enjoys the sounds of old school the most. “There is no school like old school,” the laaitie added. Mom Catherine, 43, says she is very opgemaak with her youngest child’s achievements.