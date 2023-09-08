A short film that was shot in a block of council flats in Elsies River has bagged three awards. The Cape Flats Afrikaaps movie called Die Blokke was nominated for a whopping seven awards at kykNET’s Silwerskermfees.

DESERVED: Gershwin Mias, 30 The nominations included Best Cinematography, Best Actor, Best Short Film, Best Script, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Film Editing and Best Director. The film won Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Script. Gershwin Mias, 30, from Eerste River, played the lead role of Muhammad, a single father living with his parents, and he is delighted with his award.

More on this [VIDEO] Elsies oppie TV: New film Die Blokke inspired by true life on the Cape Flats

“This is my first award for television but I have won several awards for theatre over the years. I am so grateful for it, I finally got the recognition I deserve for all the hard work I have put in over the years as an actor,” he said. LOCAL: Filmed in Elsies flats He previously starred as Zane Meintjies in Arendsvlei, and in award-winning local films Noem My Skollie and Ellen: Die storie van Ellen Pakkies, among others. Die Blokke was filmed over two days and it was Gershwin’s first time playing the role of a father.

“Muhammad is just another brown kid in the Blokke who is trying to get out of his circumstances and doing better for his child. I can relate a lot as a coloured person growing up in an area where gangsterism and substance abuse is profound.” Writer and director Roxanne Blaise bagged the award for Best Script. Her motivation is to tell stories that people can relate to. “Die Blokke gives the audience a brief glimpse into a brutal world; a world of poverty and crime that plagues our communities on the Cape Flats,” she said.