A Mitchells Plain filmmaker has directed and produced a movie during the pandemic.

Mark Matroos’ brand-new film, Bloed Betaal 2, follows his previous flieks, Meisie Vannie Lavis and Bloed Betaal 1.

Bloed Betaal 2 is about a father who wants to avenge the death of his daughter who was caught in the crossfire when rival gangs were shooting at each other.

With a meagre budget paid from his own pocket, Mark, from Westridge, says the film bug has bitten him hard and fanned his desire to create films and tell Cape Flats stories.

“This is an action-packed film following Bloed Betaal 1, the acting in this film has really grown so much since the first one,” he says.

“The challenges of making a movie during the pandemic was that a lot of venues were closed.

“We had to work hard and dig deep to find space to film, but we managed to get private locations to film.

“It was also tough having to take turns with crews because we needed to keep the amount of people at a minimum due to Covid regulations, we had to split the team and sometimes had a lack of resources.

“A large amount of money went into buying masks and sanitizer,” he laughs.

ON LOCATION: Mark, right, with camera crew

The film features Wayne McKay while the youngest actor is five-year-old Winter Lee Titus.

Mark, a dad of two, says 90% of the film is complete and he is ready to release the trailer on 19 March at Portlands Indoor Centre.

“It was also tight for me with time as I also have a day job, so I needed to balance things.

“This caused me to have less time to complete but it’s moving along and we will soon release the entire film in this year.”

NEW FILM: Bloed Betaal 2

Tickets to the trailer night cost R120 at the door and include a meet and greet, a cooldrink and popcorn with entertainment by Arlene Petersen and rapper Mr MP.

The fun starts at 7pm.

[email protected]