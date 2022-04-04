Our very own Black Coffee confirmed his status as one of the best dance DJs in the world, when he walked away with the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Grammy Award on Sunday night.

The DJ and super producer, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, won for his critically acclaimed album Subconsciously – his first ever Grammy nomination.

He was accompanied by his eldest son, Esona, both wearing cream suits to the awards show, which was were hosted by compatriot Trevor Noah at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

MATCHING: With his son Esona

“Wow … I don’t know what to say,” he said in his speech.

“I want to thank God for the gift of music and being able to share it with the world and heal some souls and help people go through whatever they are going through in life.

AWARDS MC: Trevor Noah

“I want to thank everyone who is on the album, from Msaki in South Africa, to David Guetta, who had believed in working with a smaller artist like myself, and trusting me and trusting my ear. Pharrell (Williams), Josie, Delilah, Una Rams and everyone who is on the album.”

He also had a special message for his supporters and family.

Grammy Award winning artist 🥺🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/gV28Hc10YH — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) April 3, 2022

“I want to thank my fans and people who follow what I do from all over the world – thank you so much for believing in me.

“I want to thank my family, I want to thank my children. This is my first born son,” he said, referring to Esona.

“This is my plus one for tonight. I have five more, so I am coming back with them. Thank you,” he ended his speech as the auditorium burst into laughter and applause.

Black Coffee wins the Grammy for best dance/ electronic music album #GRAMMYs @RealBlackCoffee pic.twitter.com/iSdOC9A1l0 — Aria (@ariaischic) April 3, 2022

Nominated along with Black Coffee was Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso, and Ten City.

The album featured international stars Pharrell Williams, Usher, David Guetta, Delilah Montagu and also South Africans, Msaki, Una Rams, Tellaman and Sun El Musician.

South African musicians are usually nominated in the Best Global Music Album, which has been won by Ladysmith Black Mambazo on five occasions and twice by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Flautist Wouter Kellerman has also won a Grammy for Best New Age Album.

