Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been spending a klomp tyd with yster Busta Rhymes and the two are rumoured to be working on a banger together, IOL reports. The two looked lekker cosy in a DJ booth recently, as they jammed to a song Coffee was mixing on the decks.

Black Coffee posted: “Looking forward to my return to @iiiPoints this Saturday.. this year with a different spin! I’ll be hosting a stage and have invited my brother @BustaRhymes, Jimi Jules, @moscoman + Chloe Caillet. See you again soon, 305!” “305” stands for the area code of Miami in Florida. Looking forward to my return to @iiiPoints this Saturday.. this year with a different spin!



@VanGanxta wrote: "King you definitely doing the most, your journey inspires me in every corner. Big ups to [email protected] @BustaRhymes and @moscoman. God bless 🙌🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿."

@NelleMjali wrote: "If music was religion Black Coffee would be Jesus everyone else would be his disciples 🙌🙌."

@Phat_Sii wrote: "You touch lives in all Angles Bhuti @RealBlackCoffee."

@fifi8656 wrote: "Lol u were definitely meant for this music journey indeed."

Followers on Instagram have got a teaser of the duo cooking up something in studio when Busta shared a mute video clip, probably not ready to reveal the sound yet. He wrote: "bustarhymes🐉 & @realblackcoffee 👀🤯Stay tuned..."

tml_security_and_projects commented: "Yoh Blackcoffee is meeting with legends coz he is one."

yakes925 wrote: "Ikhofi elimnyama...congrats Mr Coffee you still fly RSA flag high."