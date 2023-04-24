While still relishing the success of his track Umbayimbayi, which recently went platinum, Big Zulu is celebrating another milestone, an impressive weight loss journey. The KwaZulu-Natal born star told his 1million Instagram followers that he has lost 13kg.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker recently took to Instagram to showcase his slim frame, following his intense training for his upcoming “Seconds Out – Big Zulu Exhibition Boxing Event,” taking place at AJ's in the Park, Craighall Park, Randburg on Sunday, April 23. “Nkabi Nation Ngizongena in the Boxing Ring for the first time this Sunday but Ready🤝from 127.5Kg to 114.1Kg 🦾ngizamile kakhulu bafwethu (I’ve tried best)🥊23 April sizobe sizizwa amandla please get your tickets at Web Tickets Pick n Pay akhona” The big question on everyone’s lips is who is Big Zulu’s opponent but the star is keeping mum.