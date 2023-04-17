Award-winning rapper YoungstaCPT and producer Shaney Jay have released the visuals for Benni McCarthy, the lead single off their second collaborative project Suffer For Beauty. On Benni McCarthy, the Cape Town rapper shows his versatility as he dabbles in the catchy drill sound.

“I wrote the song Benni McCarthy in 2022 around the time the news broke that he was going to be coaching with Manchester United. “It was a magical moment for all Capetonians and seeing him on the same field as Ronaldo who also returned to the football club. “I wanted to capture that feeling of pride and patriotism in music,” explained Youngsta.

Shot by Mzi Xander, the visuals show Hanover Park which is the birthplace of McCarthy, and also Athlone Stadium. RESONATE: The music video was shot in various locations innie Kaap. The video also captures McCarthy’s rise and successes in his football career. “I included Ocean View, which was where I spent time living with my grandparents to draw from my early years, to showcase starting from humble beginnings and making dreams a reality.”