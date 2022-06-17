Singer and songwriter Keanu Harker released his latest single, No More on Youth Day, the follow up to his well-received first album, I Believe in Me. The 26-year-old performer writes all his own inspirational music.

The Belhar-born star told the Daily Voice: “The song No More is a follow-up to my second single and both songs speak about standing up for yourselves and what you believe in. “There is going to be no more hiding, no more crying, no more backing down and no more believing that we are not good enough to do what we set our minds to.” Keanu first caught the attention of audiences around the country in 2019 as a finalist on The Voice SA Season 3. He released his first album in November 2021 and says that albeit different, the latest song delivers a similar message.