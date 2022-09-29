Hailey Bieber has spoken for the first time about whether she “stole” Justin Bieber from his ex Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old said opening up over the issue was about “people knowing the truth”, with mense due to hear her side of the story on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

In a preview from the full interview with host Alex Cooper, model Hailey – who married Justin in 2018 – was asked if she was bymekaar with the Baby singer while he was with Gomez. She replied: “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the perpetuation and the hate comes from, ‘Oh, you stole him’.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALL HER DADDY (@callherdaddy) Alex then asked Hailey: “Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”, to which she replied: “It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Justin, whose teen years were headlined by drug addiction, arrests for drunk driving and vandalism, started dating singer Gomez in 2010 when he was 16 years old and she was 18. ‘ABUSED’: Selena Gomez on dating the Biebs They had an on-off relationship until 2018, marked by a klomp break-ups and make-ups, and were last seen together in March that year. Justin’s vinnige romance with Hailey led to a troue six months later in September of the same year.