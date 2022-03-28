Local film Barakat, which has been announced as South Africa’s Oscars contender this year, is now being screened for free around town.

If you missed the release of Barakat the Movie in cinemas last year, moenie worry nie, the film is coming to a venue near you and it’s FREE.

This is thanks to the kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival which is partnering with Sunshine Cinema to present a series of solar powered movie screenings in Athlone, Mitchells Plain and Cape Town.

Barakat follows the story of a Muslim widow Aisha, who tries to bring together her fractured family over Eid-ul-Fitr to break the news about her new romance.

Actress Vinette Ebrahim plays the ageing taanie, whose four sons are still struggling to come to terms with the death of their beloved father two years earlier.

The movie is directed by Amy Jephta and produced by Ephraim Gordon.

The kykNET Silwerskerm Film Festival is a Afrikaans film festival that develops and empowers the local industry and this year it has partnered with Sunshine Cinema.

WATCH: Screening in Athlone, Mitchells Plain and District Six

The aim of these screenings is to celebrate Afrikaaps culture, family bonds and to get behind-the-scenes content from filmmakers and actors, organisers say.

Ephraim Gordon says: “It’s great that Barakat can be seen by the people it was written for and about. It’s great to see people seeing themselves in film.”

On Friday past, the free screenings kicked off at the Dulcie September Civic Centre in Athlone.

Tuesday evening, 29 March, the film will play at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain at 7pm where guest Danny Ross, who plays Nur in Barakat, will hold the Q&A session that follows after the film.

On 31 March, the film will be screened at the District Six Homecoming Centre with guests Amy Jephta and actors Quanita Adams and Danny Ross.

Booking is essential, email [email protected].

