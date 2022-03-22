It seemed like a kwaai idea at the time, but later, they realised “Wolf Webster” may not have been the best choice of baby names.

Now parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed the name of their son.

Kylie, 24, gave birth to her son on February 2 and initially announced that she had named her baby Wolf Webster.

The make-up mogul posted a black-and-white image with the naam on Instagram.

The brunette beauty – who has more than 320 million followers on Instagram – wrote: “WOLF WEBSTER [heart emoji] (sic)”

But she’s now taken to Instagram Story to reveal she’s had a change of heart, writing on the photo-sharing platform: “FYI our son’s name isn’t wolf anymore [laughing emoji]. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. [praying emoji] (sic)”

The couple – who also have daughter Stormi, four – have so far remained tight-lipped about the new name.

LOVE: Stormi, 4, flanked by her parents

Meanwhile, Kylie has taken to YouTube to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the delivery room before Wolf, ag dinges, was born.

In the video, Kylie is in her hospital bed and she asks Travis: “Are you ready to have another baby?”

In response, the rapper says: “I’m ready.”

Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, adds: “I am! Woo!”

Kylie then jokes: “She’s always pumped and ready to go.”

The video then cuts to audio of the moment her son is born.

One of the doctors says: “He’s out. Your son is here!”

Travis, 30, is heard welcoming his baby boy into the world, saying: “What’s up boy! What's up big boy!”

