Talented amputee dancer Musa Motha is having an unforgettable year. After captivating audiences on the famous talent show Britain’s Got Talent, he received a heck of a surprise last week, when another dream of his was realised. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Motha (@musa_motha95) Motha arrived home in South Africa to a hero’s welcome. The gifted dancer had always yearned to drive an Audi, and on Thursday, that dream became a reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Motha (@musa_motha95) Audi Sandton gifted Motha a mooi red Audi A3, which left him overcome with emotion, reports iHarare. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Motha (@musa_motha95) His dream to own the Audi was made possible by Cheeky Media Group CEO and The Morning Show executive producer, Yusuf Stevens, who approached Audi Centre Sandton. Stevens also intends to fulfil Motha’s other dreams – starring in an action film and riding in a helicopter, according to News24. Although Motha didn’t secure first place on Britain’s Got Talent, his name will forever be remembered as the first contestant ever to receive a group golden buzzer on the show.

WOW: Musa on UK talent show Motha expressed his surprise at the overwhelming reaction from the judges and audience following his audition. “My intention was just to go and just do the auditions and let it be heard,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Motha (@musa_motha95) Having lost his leg at the age of 10 due to bone cancer, the 27-year-old Motha considers being the first recipient of a group golden buzzer as one of his proudest moments.