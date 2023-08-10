Local artist Atie G is making mense skud hulle heupe with the release of his new single and music video, aptly called Yippies Skut. The Coloured Goose hitmaker says the title of the song is self-explanatory and is intended to make anyone skud their biscuit when listening to it.

Atie G, real name Athan Scheepers, from Kylemore in Stellenbosch, released the track on Monday and already it is making waves on social media, predominantly on TikTok, before its official release date. The voelige song even comes with dance moves. The 19-year-old says: “I would say Yippies Skut is for everyone to listen to. I was just in the studio having fun and the lyrics just popped up so I recorded it.

“The song is about dancing, like just enjoying yourself and having a good time when listening to it.” The single features Rotas the Rapper and Deelouw. Atie G said this is just a single but mense can expect a full album in the near future.

Since the success of his hit Coloured Goose featuring Paula Kammies, which saw the muso trending and hitting the numbers on YouTube with currently more than 460 000 views, thousands of fans have been seen using the trendy sound on social media. And he promises that he is not planning to slow down anytime soon. “Coloured Goose boosted my career and it gave me a lot of recognition, especially my music career,” Atie G explains.