Lovebirds Antoinette Bass and Adriel Cloete had the spotlight on them – literally – when the pair got engaged during the Soul Sisters concert on Saturday at GrandWest. Bass popped the question before Sybil took to the stage, and said she wasn’t sure if the answer was going to be ‘yes’.

“I wasn’t sure if she was going to say yes, but we went through a lot since we’ve met and I knew she would say yes. I chose the Sybil concert to pop the question because she was never at a Sybil concert before, so I thought it would make the concert special and memorable for her,” Bass says. “I am a huge Sybil fan. I have been at every concert but I am just disappointed that we couldn’t take a picture with her.” The couple from Blue Downs have been together for a year. Bass said to make the proposal a success, she had to tell Cloete they were getting a picture with Sybil.

MOMENT OF TRUTH: Suga with Bass and Cloete. Pictures: Patrick Louw “I was promised a picture with Sybil and I was so excited, so initially I was told to wait backstage and I went with the idea that I am going to get a picture backstage before she starts the show.” “They kept us backstage saying they were going to call us up and then we will take a picture. I did not have an idea of a proposal because she kept everything secretive but I thought it was sketchy when she was the whole time on her phone. I was shocked,” Cloete said. “I kept looking at my ring and everyone was congratulating me, I felt like a famous person.”