Eerste River’s very own talented blind singer and rapper is proving that he does not have a disability but rather an ability to release lekker music. Mario Laaistock, aka Amigo, released his latest single, titled Raak Rustig, just in time for the summer holidays.

“The storyline is about a couple who usually parties and go out but the man is trying to tell his partner to chill a little bit, to raak rustig because dit gaan bietjie rof daar buite,” explains Mario. “It means that whatever we do outside we can still do at home, we can still enjoy our beverages and have a lekker tyd at home or chill and relax in front of the movies while still spending time with each other, because there is a lot happening on the streets.” Amigo, 39, describes this track as a new genre called Nama Soul, a mixture of jazz, hip hop and other musical elements.

Mario was in a car accident in 2004, which left him blind, but says his love of music has kept him going. “It’s been tough and challenging because I need to keep up with sighted people. I try to give the people something fun, but mostly I sing about things that are relevant in life because I talk from a place of experience,” he adds. He says inspiration came from the late Mr Devious from Mitchells Plain who blew him away with his truthful lyrics, story-telling and experiences of growing up innie Plein.