A Mitchells Plain couple has joined hands with an outjie from George to help fight poverty and hunger through their ‘food sock’ initiative. The initiative, founded by Carl van Blerk, has now been adopted and introduced in the Plain and is meant to help sukkeling families survive on a whole week’s food costing just R200.

Van Blerk tells Daily Voice that the initial idea started during Covid. “During the pandemic, hunger grew at an alarming rate and it’s been occurring more and more frequently with people you wouldn’t even expect – your next-door neighbour, the person sitting next to you at work or church, this is why the food sock was born.” HEALTHY: Food sock can make a variety of meals. With one food sock – a long bag filled with various ingredients – you can make a variety of healthy huis kos such as chicken breyani, tomato bredie, curry, mac and cheese and much more.

He says the bag was put together by professional chefs. Van Blerk then met community workers Shane and his motjie Janine “Blaq Pearl” Overmeyer while they were on holiday in the Garden Route and explained the concept to them. The couple then decided to pull up their socks and gooi hand by.

Shane says one sock which is sold at R40, can feed a family of 4-6 people. Delicious: Mutton stew “Everything you need is in the bag, all you need to do is add water. There are also smaller socks,” he explains. He says more veggies and meat can be added to make the pot stretch even further.

“Either way, the bag is filled with goodness and the aroma that it creates when you make the food will make everyone, even yourself, believe that you are a chef.” The couple says they’ve been receiving good feedback from customers. “This is a good feeling, especially because we can already see how food prices are going up, this helps feed the need.”