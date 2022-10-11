It’s a vuurige entertainment season in South Africa, and Bloemfontein was ablaze as top acts performed at various events this past week. Hip hop superstar AKA rocked several stages, including the Konka Summer Tour in Bloem, where nemesis Cassper Nyovest was also in attendance.

They have been strying for a long time and there’s always something aanie brand with these two. Things got heated between them and their manskap at the event Konka Summer Tour . Cassper has been pushing to bots AKA in a boxing ring, but AKA has no lus for that.

“Lol. I was just chatting with lil man and asking how he is doin? Wanted us to talk on the side, I told him it was time to finish this, as man. “He ain’t want no smoke. I’ll tell you one thing, that guy ain’t coming to see me in the ring anytime soon. Nothing but fear in his eyes,” Cassper tweeted. Lol. I was just chatting with lil man and asking how he is doin? Wanted us to talk on the side,I told him it was time to finish this, as man. He ain’t want no smoke. I’ll tell you one thing, that guy ain’t coming to see me in the ring anytime soon. Nothing but fear in his eyes. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2022 The drama started before Supa Mega got on stage and when he did, he delivered a message to Nyovest by performing popular diss track Composure.