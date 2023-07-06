Adele has warned fans to stop gooing objects at artists while they are performing on stage – after a spate of bizarre incidents at live concerts. The British singer jokingly dared mense to throw something at her during her Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace Hotel and Casino in Sin City at the weekend.

Adele told the crowd in a TikTok clip: “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting show etiquette at the moment, throwing [things] onstage? Have you seen it? “I dare you, dare you to throw something at me. Stop throwing things at the artist!” #weekendswithadele #viral @news.com.au Adele wont go easy on them 😤 #adele #fyp 🎥: @MikeSnedegar ♬ original sound - News.com.au She then proceeded to fire a T-shirt from a blaster into the crowd and joked: “But you can shoot things at the audience.”

More on this Lil Nas X ‘hit’ by sex toy at gig

Adele’s comments came after Lil Nas X dodged a flying sex toy. The 24-year-old rapper was performing at the Scandinavian edition of the Lollapalooza Festival in Stockholm, Sweden, over the weekend when someone hurled a rubber toy at him. He managed to dodge it with some quick footwork and then walked over to pick it up.

And then asked the audience: “Who threw their p**** on stage?” PRICKLY: Lil Nas X was thrown with a sex toy at a festival Pop star Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye after being hit in the face by a cellphone which was thrown at her by someone in the crowd at her show in New York City on June 18. Bebe Rexha hit with a fan’s cellphone The singer was seen dropping to her knees and clutching her face as stage hands rushed to help her before she left the stage completely. She was treated by doctors and reportedly needed three stitches.