Adele has told James Corden through trane how he helped her through the fallout from her divorce. The Chasing Pavements singer, 34, finalised her split from charity boss Simon Konecki, 49, in March 2021, and said on Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment his most impactful help came when she went on a family holiday with him, his wife Julia Carey, 43, their three children, and the son she had with Simon, 10-year-old Angelo.

She said a verse in her song I Drink Wine was inspired by outgoing The Late Late Show presenter’s life advice: “(It) was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we’d been on vacation together with the kids … and we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.” Vol trane, Adele – now dating 41-year-old sports agent Rich Paul – said: “You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, ‘Good luck with that one!’ with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice.” LIFTED THE LID: Brit singer Adele. But Adele said in the Carpool episode, released on YouTube on Monday, giving Corden advice about whether to quit America to return to Britain made her feel “unsafe”.