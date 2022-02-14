Adele hinted she might have a baby with boyfriend Rich Paul next year.

The singer sparked rumours that the sports agent had popped the question when she showed off a dazzling teardrop-shaped sparkler on her ring finger at the BRIT Awards last week.

However, the Easy On Me singer – who has nine-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki – is keeping people guessing over her alleged engagement.

She told The Graham Norton Show: “If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

The 33-year-old singer has been dating Rich, 40, since September 2021.

During her chat with Graham, Adele also promised fans the delayed Weekends with Adele residency will take place before the end of 2022, and admitted it needs to happen this year because she has “plans” for next year.

She then suggested: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

She said: “We are now working our a**es off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

“The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100% happening this year.

“It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.”

[email protected]