Well-known actress Melanie du Bois who is best known for her roles in 7de Laan and Arendsvlei soapies took to TikTok on Friday to tell mense to stop asking her for work and money. She captioned the video, “the wacky things people ask me as an actor. Please guys, I'm just a worker.”

She said: “People are always asking me, like sliding into my DMs on Facebook saying listen I wanna be an actor, don’t you wanna help me. Can’t you get me on Arendsvlei, can’t you get me on 7de Laan? “To those people I just wanna say, I am just an actor, I can’t do that I’m not a producer. I can’t get you a job, I'm sorry. “I know people think I am all powerful but actually not really, I’m just a worker. Then people ask, can’t you help me with some money, my question is to you can’t you help me with some money? I’m an actor, I’m a freelancer guys, I don’t get a set salary, os maak nie baie geld nie.”