Well-known actress Melanie du Bois who is best known for her roles in 7de Laan and Arendsvlei soapies took to TikTok on Friday to tell mense to stop asking her for work and money.
She captioned the video, “the wacky things people ask me as an actor. Please guys, I'm just a worker.”
She said: “People are always asking me, like sliding into my DMs on Facebook saying listen I wanna be an actor, don’t you wanna help me. Can’t you get me on Arendsvlei, can’t you get me on 7de Laan?
“To those people I just wanna say, I am just an actor, I can’t do that I’m not a producer. I can’t get you a job, I'm sorry.
“I know people think I am all powerful but actually not really, I’m just a worker. Then people ask, can’t you help me with some money, my question is to you can’t you help me with some money? I’m an actor, I’m a freelancer guys, I don’t get a set salary, os maak nie baie geld nie.”
The actress then jokingly advised that she’s in the market for “donations: and invited fans to slide into her DMs.
“Donations are welcome, contact me on Instagram, slide into my dms there and I will answer or Facebook, slide into my DMs and give me some money man. Thank you in advance.”
Although the majority of TikTokers agreed with her, one person commented on the video saying: “Yes I know but just give them advice, that’s all sister,” which Du Bois then responded by saying, “I actually do give advice. Stop being judgerag.”