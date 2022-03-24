Delft actress Abygail Human has landed a starring role in an upcoming movie dealing with gender-based violence.

And, you may have spotted the 25-year-old on your TV screens before.

The young mom made her TV debut in the first season of the Netflix original series, Blood and Water, in 2020 as an extra.

Despite having no qualifications, the single mom of a five-year-old boy, is ready for the big screen and tells the Daily Voice: “I’m the youngest child of two from a single parent.

“I wasn’t able to further my education but I believed in my dream so much that it became reality.

“Many people told me not to get involved in the film industry because there is no future for me, but it’s what I love doing.

Since Blood and Water, Aby has played an extra on Suidooster but dreams of getting a more prominent role on the popular soapie.

Meanwhile, she has worked on a new film called Love in the Hell, playing one of the leading roles, that of Adrianna.

The story is about Lana, who is deeply in love with a girl named Adrianna, who still lives with her mother.

One afternoon, Lana finds Adrianna after she is brutally raped and beaten up.

LEADING ROLE: Abygail as Adrianna

She discovers that her mother’s drug dealer boyfriend, Frankie, is somehow connected to the incident.

The film, written and produced by David Boyes, is set to be released later this year.

