If you’re a woman under 25 living in Mitchells Plain, then this is for you. Pageant organisers are looking to crown Miss Mitchells Plain Unbreakable, and whether you are married, single, engaged, have kids or are divorced, you are eligible to enter.

Organiser Kayla Jenecker said she entered Miss South Africa twice, in 2021 and 2022, but unfortunately she did not make it to the top 30 in both years. “That was my motivation for starting this beauty pageant because I feel like a lot of coloureds are not getting the opportunities as they should,” she says. “This pageant is about more than just beauty, I want these ladies to walk in their God-given purpose and to find their identity and know their self-worth and tell themselves: I am proud to be from Mitchells Plain and I can have a seat at any table.”

The pageant is open exclusively to Mitchells Plain women of all shapes and sizes and entry fee is R150 per person. Entries open today, 24 August and close 15 September 2022. Participants are required to record a 45-second video to motivate why they are entering and then tag @miss_mplain_unbreakable on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss_Mplain_Unbreakable (@miss_mplain_unbreakable) There will be three winners for the different age categories and great prizes to be won. Kayla says: “When I walk in the streets of Mitchells Plain, I see gorgeous coloured women. “We are more than teenage pregnancy and taking a man because of his car, we have beauty and brains.