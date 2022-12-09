Daylin took to social media to share his excitement for the show, saying: “Dis festive hier buite! And what better way to share the most wonderful time of the year with A Sassy Christmas.”

With Christmas two weeks away and the start of the festivities, come and join Daylin Sass for a Sassy Christmas Spectacular at Roxy Revue Bar on Saturday.

“It’s the final showcase of the Sassy Daylin Sass for the year of 2022 and we’re going to make it a memorable one for everyone in attendance.”

If you don’t have your tickets, you better hurry up before it’s too late. Daylin promises to make this a Christmas spectacular like you’ve never experienced before. Join him for this special Christmas showcase, and you won’t regret it.

The show starts at 8pm until 10pm. R180 will get you in.