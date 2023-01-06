An Elsies River teen who has been making a splash on social media with his angelic voice says he has plans to conquer the world next year. A video has been making the rounds of 18-year-old Moegamat Mitchell singing of the classic hit, The Impossible Dream.

The video was taken on December 24 when Moegamat performed at Avonwood during a live outside broadcast of Inspire Elsies Radio, which forms part of the Inspire Network NPO. Imraahn Mukaddam, CEO of Inspire Elsies Radio, said Mogamat has been performing for them regularly since 2019. “He has been to a number of our events, he is extremely talented and has huge potential.

“We had an outside broadcast as part of our Christmas event and to create a sort of buzz in the mall. “We had a few acts there, but I think Moegamat stole the show once again.” TOP MAN: Imraahn Mukaddam Proud dad Noor says his son’s love for music runs in the blood as he is the owner of a minstrel troupe and Malay choir.

“We are doing the singing items for the Original D6 Hanover Minstrels in Woodstock and he also sings solo for the Starlites Male Choir and Klopse,” Noor explains. “He is quite talented and there are a lot of people interested in him but I want him to first complete his studies. After matric I will give him a year off and he can choose which direction he wants to follow.” The Grade 12 pupil at Cravenby Secondary says he has big plans for next year.

“My father is my inspiration for pursuing music,” Moegamat says. “I did the rendition of The Impossible Dream to encourage youngsters that you will fall down but you will get up on your feet again, and it is not impossible to find the unreachable star.” He adds: “I try to keep the youngsters off the streets and my message to them is it doesn’t matter where you live or what your parents are, it doesn’t mean you have to live that type of life.”