A video of a South African man proposing to his partner at a McDonald’s restaurant has gone viral on social media, with mense then offering to organise their wedding. In a video clip shared on Twitter by @NkosinatiMagwa, the couple is sitting at the restaurant and the man opens a small box and takes out a ring while his partner is smiling.

He rolls his wheelchair to where his partner is sitting in hers and then proceeds to slide the ring onto her finger. Patrons at the restaurant watch eagerly and cheer at the couple after the woman accepts the proposal. Dear South Africans and @McDonalds_SA



Can we kindly organize this couple's wedding



😍



Celebrity musician Ladydu commented on the post and volunteered to do something "nice" for the couple.

In 2019, Hector Kansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat had their dream wedding after Kansi proposed to Soldaat at a KFC restaurant, reports IOL. The proposal attracted various sponsors for the oulike troue and the couple didn’t have to pay a cent. Their special day was also featured on Mzansi’s popular wedding show, Our Perfect Wedding.