A Durban woman has broken a Guinness World Record by eating the most chicken feet in 60 seconds. According to the Guinness World Records website, Vuyolwethu Simanile chowed down 121g of hoenderpootjies in just one minute.

A minimum of 110g was required to be eaten in order to be considered record-worthy. The Guinness website said she was the first person to achieve this title. The feat was recorded on Stumbo Record Breakers, a show aired on e-tv.

Simanile and four other people competed against another at the Mashamplanes Lounge, a shisa nyama restaurant and bar in uMlazi. She ate almost twice the amount of the other competitors but was in total disbelief when she was announced the winner. While others ate quickly, they quickly choked up on the gelatin-like texture of the walkie talkies.

Simanile was methodical and steadily made her way through nearly half the 300 grams of chicken feet on her plate. According to the rules, competitors were allowed to eat only one chicken foot at a time as stuffing your mouth results in disqualification. As it is, she was the only one who followed the rules.