Black Panther Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey have reportedly broken up. Jordan, 35, and the 25-year-old model, who is the daughter of TV host Steve Harvey, started dating late 2020 and went Instagram-official in January 2021.

Over the course of their relationship, they shared several sweet moments with fans, including pictures from romantic getaways. Still, the pair remained relatively low-key compared to other celebrity couples. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Instagram “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source told People, adding, “They still love each other.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Picture: Instagram Beauty entrepreneur Lori told Hustle magazine last June that both she and Jordan value their privacy. “I think we’re both very private people naturally. So we just decide, if we take a picture or whatever it is, do you want to post this? Do we not? “We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us. So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”

The former competitive horseback rider was previously linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, singer Trey Songz and rapper Future. Jordan had been linked to model Cindy Bruna, actress Kiki Layne and YouTuber Catherine Paiz. He was also rumoured to have dated his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o, but both denied the rumours and insisted they were nothing more than friends.