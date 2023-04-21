A music group from Mitchells Plain, known as One World 5, have received eight nominations at this year’s International Singer Songwriters Awards in Atlanta, Georgia. The group – Kashiefa Duncan, Jamia Jacobs and Rod February – writes and sings about burning issues in their communities and the world.

One of their songs titled She’s Gone is dedicated to slain three-year-old Courtney Pieters and speaks about the tragedy of child molestation and abuse. Songwriter Rod said this is the group’s first award nomination on an international stage. Global: one world 5 “Our stance is to represent Cape Town and let Atlanta know that there are people in Cape Town who are talented and open doors to other musicians coming up behind us.

“We are honoured to be nominated for eight awards, it is mind-blowing and beyond our wildest dreams.” The group has been nominated for International Band of the Year, while Jamia has been nominated in the Category: International Female Emerging Artist, International Female Rising Star. Kashiefa was nominated in the categories International Female Emerging Artist, International Female Rising Star, International Female Songwriter of the Year and Rod for International songwriter of the Year, Ruth Maart for International Female Emerging Artist.