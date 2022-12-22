What we thought would be a huge damper on our culture became “the most successful Voorsmakkie yet” according to the baas of KKKA. Muneeb Gambeno says that “the success of the event was visible from all perspectives and on the final count over 16 000 people came out to the Kenilworth Racecourse to support the vibrant troupes”.

By the looks of things on social media, everyone had a great time and so I decided to call some of the klopse baase to hear what their experience was like. IT’S A SHOWCASE! Muneeb Gambeno According to Shahied AKA Boy: “People from all walks of life were there, everyone came out and enjoyed themselves. People loved every minute of it, and this time around the directors and others on the board didn’t have to stress about paying for buses and all the expenses that go with it. “The sponsor made it a lot easier for all of us to show up and make sure the people who came out had a very lekker time”.

More than 14 troupes were at the voorsmakkie event and it was exactly what they needed after a very long break away from the colourful spectacle. NEW: The event’s is now known as Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade Spectators attended the event free of charge and at the same time, it cost the troupes nothing to get to and from the venue. This truly is a first of its kind. Besides the transport, food and beverages were also provided for the klopse free of charge, and obviously the ouens loved every minute of it. Gambeno adds: “Community traders were sold out so this was a huge success for them too, I was happy to see the vendors we normally have at the stadium come into this space and trade again after the long absence caused by Covid-19.”

When asked whether they would love to do this again, Gambeno says: “We would absolutely have the event here again and we seek to improve the experience even more. The ultimate aim is to make this carnival sustainable and for it to be a platform to showcase the tradition.” The Klopse will ruk in the street on Tweede Nuwe Jaar again… Ou jaar jol will still take place while the Malay choirs will kap nat through the Cape.

The Cape Malay Choir Board (CMCB) is ready to take to the streets. On December 31, over 40 choirs will assemble on the Parade and walk the historical route. Troupes will jol from the City Hall in Darling Street, make their way to Adderley Street and then all the way up Whale Street and lastly, into Rose Street in Bo-Kaap. A BIG JOL: Supporters of the troupes packed Kenilworth Racecourse I can assure mense that the roads will be packed with spectators from all over the world and we are excited to celebrate the sense of a new freedom. Freedom from a virus that kept us captive in our own homes. Now we can party to the traditional tunes.

The City’s safety and security team has asked me to make special note and appeal to the public not to camp out with gazebos. This has always been a challenge for them and this year with an early enough warning, they will take the gazebos down. They are considering a hazard to those who come and support the troupes. The City went further to explain how it makes the walkways narrower and can be a danger in the case of a stampede.

One of the other issues that were raised was fireworks – anyone caught bursting klappertjies or lighting fireworks will be fined, or worst. Vendors and toilets will fill up the Parade and will flow on the route to Bo-Kaap. CMCB spokesperson Adnaan Morris says the public can come and enjoy themselves in the festivities going into the New Year on a lekker note. He also urges the public to co-operate with the safety marshals to ensure everyone has a lekker tyd on Ou Jaar Aand.

From me, your Boy from Bo-Kaap, it (the event) has truly brought you and I closer to our culture. To my Christian family, colleagues and friends I wish a merry Christmas and to everyone a joyous, prosperous and blessed New Year. May the year ahead be filled with everything we ask and pray for. Stay safe during these silly times, don’t drink and drive and enjoy the family we are still blessed to have around us.