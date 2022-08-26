Hollywood star Vivica A. Fox hasn’t spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since she rekked her bek about her reaction to the Oscars controversy. The 58-year-old actress accused Pinkett Smith, 50, of being “self-righteous“ after Will Smith klapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife at the Oscars.

TOOK RESPONSIBILTY: Smith Fox, who starred alongside Will in Independence Day, told People: “I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now. “Listen, I love Will Smith. He’s one of my favourite people on the planet. We all make mistakes. If there’s one person that deserves a second chance, it is him. I think he’s taken full accountability for his actions and he apologised. “I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learn that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage.“