Actress Viola Davis says her career was “limited” by her vel in the early days and believes there is a “lack” of stories for black vroue to tell. The 57-year-old actress started out in the industry in the late 90s and explained that there is a shortage of stories about black women and often found herself playing supporting characters because Hollywood has failed to “dig deep” into her culture, reports femlefirst.co.uk.

She said: “There is a deficit of stories that women of colour are able to access in Hollywood. “When I started off as an actor, the scope of what I wanted to do was infinite. It was definitely a big blow to see the limitations put on me in my career. “You’re just there to give the white lead advice, to be the sage, to be the nurturer. There is a lack of really digging deep into who we are.”

The Academy Award winner received the Icon award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022 on November 10. She explained that the honour has become “embedded in [her] spirit and she will use it to help progression in showbiz”. She told Britain’s Harpers’ Bazaar magazine: “When I’m at home I don’t feel like an icon. I’m always looking at little Viola who wet the bed and was just trying to find a meal every day and thinking, ‘okay, now I'm an icon?’