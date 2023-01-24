The 47-year-old popstar, whose full name is Melanie Brown, enjoyed groot success as Scary Spice in the 90s girl group alongside Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham.

She said that if their story was ever put on screen in a similar vein to movies about other music legends, she would like Davis or fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry to play her.

Asked who she would want to play her in a biopic, Mel B said: “I did just watch a movie called The Woman King with Viola Davis and I want to join that tribe. There’s so many great actresses out there – Viola Davis, Halle Berry, I mean, the list is endless!”

OSCAR WINNER: Actress Viola Davis

The Say You’ll Be There hitmaker went on to suggest that Mr and Mrs Smith star Angelina Jolie could play her bandmate Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice during their heyday, while Kate Hudson or Goldie Hawn could star as Bunton’s ‘Baby Spice’.